Jurgen Klopp insists there’s no chance Liverpool would be where they are without Caoimhin Kelleher

Jurgen Klopp has insisted Liverpool wouldn’t be pushing to win a treble without goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Republic of Ireland international is set to make his 24th appearance of the season against Sheffield United tomorrow which will see him match the appearances of first choice keeper Alisson Becker.

The Brazilian suffered a hamstring injury in February and is rumoured to be close to a return to training with many believing the Reds would have suffered a drop in form in his absence.

Klopp full of praise for Kelleher

Kelleher has really stepped into the void left by the Brazilian international and has put in a host of fantastic performances most notably in the Carabao Cup final with his saves laying the foundation for Liverpool to go and beat Chelsea.

Nottingham Forest had a bid of £15m turned down in January with Liverpool believed to value Kelleher in excess of £20m.

As far as Klopp is concerned he’s adamant that his team wouldn’t be in the position they are without the 25-year-old.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Sheffield United he said: “I’ve never been shy of praising “Quive” but how well these boys have done when opportunities have come to them has been extraordinary.

“You hope this will be the case, for players such as Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez having to play on the left, but you can never expect it. I’ve never been in doubt about them but it is wonderful, absolutely wonderful, seeing them do this.

“How can I say it: without Caoimhin Kelleher in goal, there is no chance we are in this position; no chance at all. Ali is with the goalkeeper coaches, so I just see them through the fence (working), but that looks good as well.”

He has kept five clean sheets in all competitions this season and will be hoping to record another shut out against Sheffield United.

Kelleher joined Liverpool’s academy in 2015 spending four years there before being promoted to the first team squad in 2019.