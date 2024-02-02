Stuttgart CEO Alexander Wehrle ‘could only laugh and shake his head’ at reports of Fulham firing a deadline day bid for Silas.

The Cottagers were in the market for offensive reinforcements, eventually agreeing to land Armando Broja on loan from Chelsea.

“I was sitting in Stuttgart CEO Alexander Wehrle’s office on Deadline Day when it was reported that Fulham had made an offer for forward Silas (25),” the Bundesliga reporter told CaughtOffside in his exclusive column. “The Stuttgart boss could only laugh and shake his head at this news.”

The Bundesliga hitman has enjoyed a more than respectable tally of nine goal contributions in 19 games – at a rate of one goal or assist every 92.22 minutes.

The numbers around Broja

It’s a move that should suit all parties involved given the Albanian’s limited game time at Stamford Bridge over the past two campaigns.

The former Southampton loanee did enjoy a reasonably prolific campaign for the Saints during his time on the south coast in 2021/22, registering 10 goal contributions in 38 appearances.

An important addition also in light of Raúl Jiménez’s hamstring injury concern, with the former Wolves man potentially set to be sidelined for weeks.

No Silas for now, though Marco Silva’s men have still successfully secured an exciting forward talent in time for the remainder of their campaign.