Barcelona winger Raphinha has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 27-year-old has been a useful player for the Spanish club but he has not been able to live up to the expectations. According to a report from Relevo, his future at Barcelona is uncertain for the next season and he could be on the move during the summer transfer window.

The winger has a contract with the Spanish club until the summer of 2027 and it remains to be seen whether Barcelona decide to cash in on him. The Spanish giants are in a delicate financial situation and they believe that he could fetch a substantial amount of money for the club.

The report further states that Tottenham have already made contact with the player’s camp regarding a potential move.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal for the winger at the end of the season.

They already have Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson at their disposal. Both players are capable of operating on the right wing and signing Raphinha might not make a lot of sense for them.

Tottenham need to improve their attacking unit but they look should look to invest in a reliable centre forward instead.

Raphinha has shown his quality in the Premier League in the past with Leeds United and there is no doubt that he could improve most teams in the country. However, Tottenham have other priorities and a move for the Brazilian would be surprising.