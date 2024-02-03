Tottenham Hotspur will look to sign the Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old central defender has been linked with a the move to the North London club in recent weeks and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham can get the deal done in the summer.

Calafiori is highly rated around Europe and clubs like Juventus are keen on securing his services as per Oggi Sport Notizie.

He has been a reliable performer for Bologna and he is certainly good enough to succeed in the Premier League as well.

Tottenham could certainly use another quality central defender to complete their defensive unit for the foreseeable future. Calafiori would be a future investment for them and the 21-year-old could develop into a key player in the long run.

The Italian defender is versatile enough to operate in central defence as well as a full back. Ange Postecoglou could help him develop further and fulfil his tremendous potential.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can secure an agreement with Bologna and convince the player to move for the Premier League.

Juventus are hoping to improve their defensive unit as well and they are keen on the 21 year old. The opportunity to join a big club and stay in Italy could be an attractive proposition for the young defender. Tottenham might have to come forward with a lucrative proposal in order to convince the player and his club in the summer.