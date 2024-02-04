Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is set to leave the club at the end of the season and the Reds have been linked with a number of managers.

Former Premier League defender Alan Hutton has now reacted to rumours of a potential move for Unai Emery.

The Spanish manager has done an excellent job at Aston Villa and he has been backed by the club hierarchy significantly.

Hutton believes that he has a project at the West Midlands club and he is unlikely to abandon it in favour of a move to Liverpool.

While the former Tottenham defender acknowledges the fact that Liverpool are a massive club and it would be an incredible opportunity for Emery, a move this summer is very unlikely.

“Emery has done an outstanding job at Aston Villa, he’s been backed by the owners, there’s trust in him and they’re buying into what he wants and they’re on the up. “I understand Liverpool are a massive team and a massive club with huge support and the history behind it. But I would be very surprised if he was to leave Aston Villa.”

Liverpool have been linked with the likes of Ruben Amorim and Xabi Alonso. In the Premier League, they have been linked with Roberto de Zerbi and Ange Postecoglou.

It will be interesting to see who they end up appointing. Replacing the German manager will be an uphill challenge for them given his achievements since taking over in 2015.