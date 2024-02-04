Arsenal predicted line up to take on Liverpool: Key midfielder injured but strong defence and attack expected

Arsenal will be without Thomas Partey in midfield again for today’s big Premier League game against Liverpool, but should otherwise be able to field their strongest line up for this hugely important game in the title race.

We’re gearing up for a real six-pointer at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon, with Liverpool currently top of the table and five points ahead of Arsenal. Needless to say, a win for Jurgen Klopp’s side would surely make them major favourites and all but end the Gunners’ title hopes, whereas a home win would blow this year’s race wide open.

Liverpool have been in superb form recently, but Arsenal are also showing signs of bouncing back after a bit of a blip over the Christmas period, so this one looks too close to call today.

Partey will be a big loss for Arsenal, but the injury-prone Ghana international has missed so much of this campaign already that one imagines Mikel Arteta will be reasonably well prepared to set up his side without the former Atletico Madrid man.

While there have been some murmurings about Gabriel Jesus’ fitness, nothing has been confirmed yet outside of some social media posts that have been hard to verify, so below is surely the line up we’ll see from Arsenal today…

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Zinchenko, Magalhaes, Saliba; Rice, Odegaard, Havertz; Martinelli, Jesus, Saka

If AFC are at their best this team can surely cause Liverpool plenty of problems at the Emirates today, but they’ll need to do a lot better with their finishing than they did when the Merseyside giants knocked them out of the FA Cup third round recently.