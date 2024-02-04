Crystal Palace star dup Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze could be two names to watch in the summer transfer window, Fabrizio Romano has suggested.

Speaking to CaughtOffside for his latest exclusive Daily Briefing column, Romano gave his insight into why it was a quiet January, but why the summer transfer window should be a lot busier again.

As well as discussing big names like Manchester United and Liverpool, Romano named Palace as a team to watch as there is a lot of interest from top clubs in young French winger Olise, while there has also been past interest from Manchester City in Eze.

One imagines there’s a chance these two will be on the agenda of some big names again in the summer, though Romano did not give any specific names for the moment, whilst also making it clear that things have been quiet on Eze since City’s previous interest in the player.

“Keep an eye as well on Crystal Palace as I think it’s going to be interesting in the summer especially for Michael Olise, who is on the list of many top clubs in England. I think he’s going to be one of the big names of the window, but where is he going, it’s still too early to say,” Romano said.

“Eberechi Eze was on Manchester City’s list last summer, though there’s no development so far since then.

“FFP had a big impact on the January transfer window, but overall the feeling in the summer is that it will be a very different story.”