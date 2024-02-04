Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot saved what looked like a certain West Ham goal as he made a superb lung-busting run back to block a shot by Jarrod Bowen.

Watch below as Dalot’s superb defending saves the day for Man Utd, with Bowen looking to put the Hammers back in today’s game at Old Trafford…

??| FANTASTIC TACKLE BY DALOT TO DENY BOWEN!! pic.twitter.com/Tjmlaq0bNq — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) February 4, 2024

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

United fans will be delighted to see their side keep the two-goal cushion over their visitors today – and it’s the least they deserve after a strong performance.

Dalot hasn’t always been an automatic starter for the Red Devils but he’s really grown into that role and it makes sense that he’s now an important player for Erik ten Hag.