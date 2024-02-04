Video: Manchester United star somehow stops a certain West Ham goal with lung-busting run back

Manchester United FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot saved what looked like a certain West Ham goal as he made a superb lung-busting run back to block a shot by Jarrod Bowen.

Watch below as Dalot’s superb defending saves the day for Man Utd, with Bowen looking to put the Hammers back in today’s game at Old Trafford…

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Alejandro Garnacho scores brace against West Ham
Arsenal vs. Liverpool confirmed lineups: Kai Havertz starts in attack, Darwin Nunez makes bench
Video: Cunha slams home a third for Wolves at Chelsea

United fans will be delighted to see their side keep the two-goal cushion over their visitors today – and it’s the least they deserve after a strong performance.

Dalot hasn’t always been an automatic starter for the Red Devils but he’s really grown into that role and it makes sense that he’s now an important player for Erik ten Hag.

More Stories Diogo Dalot Jarrod Bowen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.