“Togetherness” – Erik ten Hag lauds Man United youngsters

Man United manager, Erik ten Hag, has had to endure a pretty awful season to this point, with his tenure seemingly being questioned on a weekly basis.

The Dutchman’s side had never really got going until the past couple of weeks, though the results and standard of performances over the last few games gives the Red Devils some hope that they might’ve turned the corner.

Against West Ham on Sunday, youngsters Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho did the damage to earn their side all three points, and that earned praise from their manager in his post-match press conference.

“We have a frontline with balance and I think it’s a threat for every opponent. You see they guys, they enjoy to play football, they enjoy giving opponents problems, they want to do it with togetherness,” he said to gathered media including representatives from CaughtOffside.

“I liked the three youngsters (Garnacho, Hojlund and Mainoo) celebrating together. It’s not about one player, it is about a team, that is what I have seen today. 11 defending, 11 attacking and for me (our performance) was enjoyable to watch.”

Of course, the United front line need to keep doing the business over the next few games to give themselves the best chance of finishing in the European positions come the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

With no European football to play this season, that could end up being more of a blessing than a curse for ten Hag.

United are now just eight points from the top four, which isn’t an insurmountable amount given that there’s still 15 games left to play.

Though there are some difficult fixtures amongst those matches – Man City, Newcastle, Liverpool and Arsenal to name just four – if ten Hag’s charges can continue to hit their sweet spot, the club could yet enjoy a great end to the season.