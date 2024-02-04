Video: Van Dijk caught on his heels as Saka slams Arsenal ahead

Arsenal FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Bukayo Saka’s goal for Arsenal to give them a 1-0 lead against Liverpool owed much to Kai Havertz.

The German burst forward into space, only to see his shot saved by Alisson Becker.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United to battle West Ham for 21-year-old Senegalese with disastrous goals record
“Seems bad” – Erik ten Hag provides worrying injury update on Man United star after West Ham game
“Time to change” – Cryptic tweet from Chelsea star’s wife either hints at exit or loss of faith in Pochettino

Fortunately for the Gunners, the Brazilian could only parry it, and with Virgil van Dijk caught on his heels, Saka was alive to the possibilities and made no mistake as he slammed home to set the Emirates Stadium alight.

Pictures from Sky Sports, beIN Sports and NBC Sports Soccer

More Stories Bukayo Saka Kai Havertz Virgil van Dijk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.