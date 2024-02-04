Video: Van Dijk caught on his heels as Saka slams Arsenal ahead

Bukayo Saka’s goal for Arsenal to give them a 1-0 lead against Liverpool owed much to Kai Havertz.

The German burst forward into space, only to see his shot saved by Alisson Becker.

Fortunately for the Gunners, the Brazilian could only parry it, and with Virgil van Dijk caught on his heels, Saka was alive to the possibilities and made no mistake as he slammed home to set the Emirates Stadium alight.

Saka gives Arsenal the LEAD! ? What a touch, what a finish! ? pic.twitter.com/N2npXMKNgu — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 4, 2024

??| GOAL: SAKA GIVES ARSENAL THE LEAD!! Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool pic.twitter.com/a5IWq08tzi — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) February 4, 2024

ARSENAL STRIKE FIRST. Bukayo Saka taps home the rebound! ? @peacock pic.twitter.com/YyEajdhOGv — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 4, 2024

Pictures from Sky Sports, beIN Sports and NBC Sports Soccer