Chelsea to compete with Euro giants for 20-year-old Bundesliga ace

Premier League club Chelsea are reportedly keen on the RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

The 20-year-old striker has scored nine goals across all competitions this season and he’s reportedly a target for clubs like AC Milan.

A report from Milan Live claims that the Italian giants will face competition from Premier League side Chelsea, who are also keen on securing the Slovenian international’s services.

Sesko is highly rated across Europe and he has a bright future ahead of him. It is hardly a surprise that top clubs like Milan and Chelsea are keeping tabs on him. Sesko could develop into a quality striker with the right guidance and both clubs could use attacking reinforcements.

Milan will need to plan a succession for Olivier Giroud and Chelsea need to bring in an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson.

Giroud has been outstanding for Milan but he is in the twilight stages of his career and Milan will have to start planning for the future. As for Chelsea, they signed Jackson to solve their goalscoring problems at the start of the season but the former La Liga forward has not been able to live up to the expectations.

Chelsea will need to improve their attack if they want to return to the Champions League and compete for trophies once again. Although sesko is not a prolific goalscorer yet, he has the tools to develop into a reliable striker. Mauricio Pochettino could help him develop further and fulfil his tremendous potential at Stamford Bridge.