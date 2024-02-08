Jurgen Klopp answers Barcelona’s clarion call for a new manager

It’s no secret that Jurgen Klopp has decided to leave Liverpool at the end of the current season, and also no surprise that Xavi has decided to vacate the manager’s chair at Barcelona.

Where the German has decided he needs a break for the sake of his physical health, it appears that Xavi’s mental health has suffered as well as his ability to get a tune from his team.

At present the Reds sit atop the Premier League whilst the Catalans find themselves eight points behind leaders Real Madrid.

When making his video statement to Liverpool supporters, Klopp was clear in that he wanted a year out of football to “recharge the batteries.”

However, that hasn’t stopped Barca president, Joan Laporta, from dreaming of having the German in the dugout next season.

According to Catalunya Radio (h/t Football Espana), the Spanish league giants already have their answer.

No matter what Laporta is prepared to offer in terms of salary, and even if the president himself calls Klopp personally, the answer will be the same – a firm ‘no.’

He is sticking steadfastly to his desire of taking a year – at least – out of the game in order to enjoy some quality time with his wife and family.