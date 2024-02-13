Newcastle could be without injured first-team player for Bournemouth game

Newcastle United are sweating on the availability of one key first-team player ahead of their next Premier League game against Bournemouth on the weekend.

The Magpies could be without Callum Wilson on Saturday after the striker suffered a pectoral injury against Nottingham Forest last time out.

After having his shirt pulled late on in Newcastle and Forest’s recent 3-2 thriller, Wilson, 31, according to the Daily Mail, strained the chest muscle that connects the bones of the upper arm and shoulder.

The forward could now miss his side’s next game, which, considering how many injuries the Geordies already have, including one to Alexander Isak (groin), would serve as a significant blow to their hopes of claiming another victory.

There is a glimmer of hope that the 31-year-old can be managed through the injury but a final decision won’t be made until much closer to the game.

Since the start of the season, Wilson, who has 18 months left on his contract, has scored seven goals in 16 Premier League games.