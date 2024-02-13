Garth Crooks has revealed why Arsenal cannot win the title this season

Arsenal easily defeated West Ham United 6-0 on Sunday at London Stadium to maintain pressure on Liverpool and Manchester City, who are currently leading the Premier League.

They put on one of their greatest performances of the 2023–24 campaign, demonstrating once more why they are serious competitors for the league title this year.

Garth Crooks, though, is not sure Arsenal can improve upon their second-place finish behind Man City in the previous season and believes their inability to field a strong number nine might prove to be their demise.

While writing about Arsenal’s performance against the Hammers in his BBC column, Crooks wrote:

“Meanwhile, as emphatic as their win was against the Hammers, Arsenal cannot win the title without a top-class natural finisher at centre-forward and they don’t have one.”

Leandro Trossard led the attack for Arsenal in Gabriel Jesus’ absence through injury. The Belgian scored one of the six goals the Gunners scored against West Ham. Eddie Nketiah came off the bench to play his part.

In the 6-0 thumping, Bukayo Saka scored his tenth league goal of the season, making him their top scorer.

With his brace, the England international was merciless, and as Arsenal look to win the league for the first time since 2004, he will be driven to keep scoring goals.

Crooks is not the only person to see that the Gunners need a striker to become title winners. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta feels the same and he is likely to sign a striker in the summer, whether it’s Brentford’s Ivan Toney, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen or somebody else, remains to be seen.