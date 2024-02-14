Man United face competition from Newcastle for reliable Barcelona man

Thanks to their perilous financial position, Barcelona could be forced to cash in on more than one of their current first-team stars this summer.

A season that’s expected to end without any silverware means less prize money in the coffers of the Catalan club, and that could benefit both their domestic and European rivals.

Indeed, according to MARCA (h/t Fichajes), both Man United and Newcastle are preparing to do battle for Andreas Christensen’s services.

The towering Dane has been one of the success stories under Xavi, with the defender recently being converted into a central midfield role which he has undertaken with the same reliable aplomb as his defensive duties.

Whilst a fee for the player isn’t mentioned, at 27 years of age and in what is supposedly a player’s peak, he’s unlikely to come cheap.

Barcelona do have a weaker negotiating position, however, given that they need to continue to raise finances to help get them out of the debt which once stood at over €1bn (Sky Sports).

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s partial takeover deal recently being ratified by the Premier League, it allows his INEOS group to attack the upcoming transfer window with vigour.

Given the Red Devils’ project is way behind Newcastle’s under the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), the Magpies can’t be discounted from any transfer conversation.