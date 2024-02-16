There’s no suggestion whatsoever that Ange Postecoglou wants to vacate the Tottenham Hotspur managerial post so soon after being handed the responsibility.

However, that won’t stop the rumours going away, particularly with the likes of Jurgen Klopp soon to leave Liverpool after nine years service.

After such a brilliant start at White Hart Lane, it would surely take an offer he can’t refuse to even get the Australian to consider walking away.

Of course, you can never say never in football, with the strangest situations often occurring when they are least expected.

One of those would be seeing former Spurs and West Ham hit-man, Jermain Defoe, taking over the White Hart Lane hot-seat, but that hasn’t put him off throwing his hat into the ring.

“It would be amazing to manage Tottenham,” he said to the Daily Mail (subscription required).

“And the crazy thing about football is you never know. An opportunity could be around the corner.”

Given that Defoe has barely any managerial expertise whatsoever, it appears to be a somewhat outlandish comment from the 41-year-old.

With a chequered personal life to boot, he’s hardly the sort of character that Daniel Levy would surely desire to be sitting in the dugout week after week.

As Defoe himself said, however, you just never know, and in the future if the stars align we might just see him pitting his wits against the Premier League’s finest.