Exclusive: Liverpool tipped to try again for sporting director with ‘offer he can’t refuse’

Liverpool could try again to bring Michael Edwards back to the club as sporting director despite previously seeing an approach turned down, according to Neil Jones.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Jones suggested he could see the Reds coming back to Edwards with an even better offer, and try to lure him back to Anfield with a proposal that he couldn’t turn down.

Edwards previously did fine work on Liverpool’s board, becoming established as one of the finest transfer gurus in the game as he helped the Merseyside giants sign world class talents like Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk to help make the Jurgen Klopp era as successful as it has been.

It would surely be seen as welcome news to most LFC fans if Edwards came back, but Jones also mentioned other names who could be in the frame for this important job in the weeks and months ahead.

“Liverpool’s search for a new sporting director is arguably as intriguing as their pursuit of a new manager. If and when an appointment is made, they will be the fourth person to have held that role in the space of two years,” Jones said.

“For a long time, we have talked about the ‘stability’ of the Reds’ club structure, and for many years that revolved around the key trio of Klopp, Michael Edwards and Mike Gordon – the manager, the sporting director and the most hands-on member of the ownership group.

“By June, only Gordon will remain, and it is fascinating that once news of Klopp’s imminent departure emerged last month, Liverpool made contact with Edwards over a potential return to Anfield. He turned it down, and I am intrigued to see what the Reds’ next move is.”

He added: “I wonder whether they will eventually find themselves back at Edwards’ door, making him an offer he can’t refuse. Because if there is no such thing as a perfect fit, he might be the next best thing.”