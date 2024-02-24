Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has predicted a ‘balanced’ Carabao Cup final clash between Premier League giants Liverpool and Chelsea.

The CaughtOffside columnist did agree with Mauricio Pochettino, however, that the Reds are favourites going into the Wembley encounter.

Certainly, their upcoming opponents on Sunday will be hopeful of vanquishing their blues from defeat in the same fixture two years prior, when Jurgen Klopp’s men were on the hunt for a quadruple.

Chelsea must limit one Liverpool player

It remains unclear exactly whether or not the likes of Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai will be included in Liverpool’s matchday squad.

Assistant manager Pep Lijnders confirmed in his pre-match press conference that the trio’s fitness levels would be monitored ahead of the final.

Romano has nonetheless urged Chelsea to bear in mind the threat of Liverpool’s Egyptian international should he start the upcoming tie in the capital.

“Liverpool are in a fantastic state of form despite many injuries – the club confirmed Dominik Szoboszlai, Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez will be touch and go ahead of the final – Chelsea are back at a good level in recent weeks, even securing an impressive draw against Manchester City in the Premier League,” the Italian said in his exclusive and latest Daily Briefing column.

“I’m sure it will be a balanced final. It will be really good to watch; even if I agree with Mauricio Pochettino on considering Liverpool favourites, as their players are used to these kinds of games.

“For Chelsea it will be crucial to limit Salah in case he starts, that is the crucial area of the game.”

The Merseysiders showed superb resilience to secure all three points against Luton Town midweek, though the Londoners will no doubt present a very different challenge in a one-off game.