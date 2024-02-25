Virgil van Dijk hails Liverpool’s youngsters after Carabao Cup win

Virgil van Dijk has hailed Liverpool’s young squad after their triumphant Carabao Cup final win against Chelsea on Sunday evening.

Although Jurgen Klopp’s side easily dispatched Chelsea 4-1 in the Premier League at the end of last month, Liverpool came into Sunday’s clash missing several senior players.

Despite the likes of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Darwin Nunez missing from the squad, the Merseyside club managed to steal the game at the death thanks to a towering Van Dijk header.

Although questions have to be asked of Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea, praise has to be heaped on to the young Liverpool squad who stepped up to the plate when it mattered most.

Speaking after the full-time whistle, Van Dijk did just that as he celebrated winning his first piece of silverware as captain of the club.

‘All the young boys on the pitch. It’s incredible.’ He said via the Daily Mail.

‘So proud of the team. Intense game for both sides. They had chances, we had chances. Amazing, first trophy as a Liverpool captain. Let’s enjoy it.’

This is the perfect start to a potentially epic farewell to Jurgen Klopp who is set to leave the club at the end of this season.