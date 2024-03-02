Ollie Watkins sends stern message to Gareth Southgate ahead of European Championship

Ollie Watkins played a crucial role as Aston Villa fended off a second-half surge by Luton Town to secure a 3-2 victory on Saturday.

This win maintains Villa’s five-point lead over fifth-place Tottenham as the battle for Champions League qualification heats up.

Watkins established dominance with two goals in the first half, providing his team with a vital two-goal lead that proved crucial as Luton equalised in the second half. Although Watkins didn’t score the decisive goal, his efforts directly contributed to securing the three points for Villa, a recurring theme throughout the season.

Speaking to BBC Match of The Day, the Three Lions hopeful stated: “If I said I wasn’t thinking about the Euros I would be lying to you. I want to score as many goals as possible. I feel like I am doing that. I am confident and I am playing my best football.

“I have played Premier League football for a number of years now. I missed out on the last Euros squad because it was my first season in the Premier League.”

Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins for England?

The Villans are enjoying a successful campaign in the Premier League this season, partially due to Watkins’ impressive tally of 16 league goals. The 28-year-old is hopeful that his goal-scoring abilities will bolster his chances of earning a spot in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament.

The former Exeter City and Brentford man would have to be extremely unlucky to not be granted an England call-up after the scintillating form he has displayed throughout the Premier League campaign.

It’s likely between Ivan Toney and himself for the backup striker role, of course behind Harry Kane on the depth chart. But there is a question mark regarding Ivan Toney after missing most of the season because of his suspension due to gambling breaches.