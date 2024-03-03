Chelsea and Manchester City are reportedly monitoring Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala, a former Chelsea academy player, who is currently in contract negotiations with the Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, according to The Sun.

The negotiations between Musiala and Bayern have yet to reach an agreement, opening the door for potential interest from Premier League clubs.

If talks fail to reach a resolution, both Chelsea and Manchester City are poised to compete for his signature.

Both clubs are keen on signing him, with the report claiming that Manchester City have already sent a delegation to watch him play during Bayern’s 3-0 defeat to Leverkusen.

Musiala, who is aware of the Premier League interest, has established himself as one of the brightest young talents in football.

Last season, he showcased his prowess with 16 goals and 16 assists in 47 appearances across all competitions. In the current campaign, he has contributed 9 goals and 4 assists in 28 games. (Transfermarkt)

Bayern Munich are not at their best this season, having been knocked out of every domestic competition, trailing to Bayer Leverkusen by 10 points in the league and having lost their first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 tie against Lazio.

With Thomas Tuchel set to leave in the summer and given the current instability at the club, it is quite possible that the player could consider returning to England this summer.