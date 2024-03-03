Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool keen on 25-year-old La Liga defender

Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool have been linked with the move for the Barcelona defender Jules Kounde.

According to a report from Spanish publication SPORT, the three Premier League clubs have the 25-year-old French defender on their radar and they could look to make a move in the summer.

Barcelona will prioritise selling the player in the summer in order to raise funds for their own signings. Along with Kounde, Brazilian winger Raphinha will be sold as well. It remains to be seen whether the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool come forward with a concrete proposal to sign the player.

It is no secret that Chelsea need to sign a quality central defender, especially as the long-term replacement for Thiago Silva. The Brazilian defender is in his twilight years and he will need to be replaced soon. Kounde has shown his quality in the Spanish league with Barcelona and Sevilla. He is versatile enough to operate as a full back as well. There is no doubt that he would be a superb acquisition for the Blues.

Similarly, Manchester United need to replace players like Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans. They need to sign a quality partner for Lisandro Martinez and the Frenchman certainly fits the profile. He has the quality to thrive at a top club and he could help Manchester United tighten up defensively.

At Liverpool, he could be the ideal replacement for Joel Matip. The experienced Liverpool defender will be out of contract in the summer and Liverpool needs to add more depth to the defensive unit. Kounde could be excited about the possibility of moving to Anfield and he would get to reunite with his compatriot Ibrahima Konate as well.