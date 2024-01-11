Why Mbappe’s silence could be bad news for Man City

Kylian Mbappe continues to make a rod for his own back in terms of annoying Real Madrid.

The Frenchman has, for years, been thought to be making a stop off at the Santiago Bernabeu and a stint at Los Blancos during his supposed peak years.

Back as 2021, the World Cup winner was being courted by Florentino Perez and the Spanish giants made an incredible €200m offer for his services per ESPN.

The noise surrounding a potential deal in 2022 led everyone to believe that Mbappe would soon wear the all white, but the move never happened and he signed a new contract with PSG per Fox Sports.

In subsequent transfer windows, including the current one, the same game has been played.

At this point, though a switch to Madrid is still on the table, a lack of confirmation of his intentions could lead Los Blancos to pull the plug on any deal for the player.

Spanish daily, AS, already note that a move for Man City’s Erling Haaland is a growing possibility because of the Frenchman’s stalling.

Even if Mbappe were to end up heading to Madrid, Fichajes note that Barcelona are willing to sell Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde in order to fund a move for the Norwegian hit-man.