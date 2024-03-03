Pep Guardiola claims Man City star is best player in the Premier League right now

The Man City manager has hailed Phil Foden for his incredible performance during their Manchester derby win on Sunday afternoon.

The Blue side of Manchester shines bright once again as the treble winners walk away 3-1 victors, although the game wasn’t as comfortable as the scoreline would suggest.

Marcus Rashford put the visitors in front after only eight minutes when his first-time strike from outside the area thundered in off the crossbar.

But it was all City from there on out as they peppered Andre Onana’s goal with Erling Haaland putting a guilt-edged opportunity over the bar from two yards out.

The treble winners finally found the breakthrough in the second half thanks to a beautiful strike from Foden which nestled into the top corner before the English midfielder gave his side the lead shortly after.

Haaland then put the cherry on top in added time as Pep Guardiola’s men keep themselves within one point of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

Speaking after the game, the Spanish manager was full of praise for his side, especially Foden, with Guardiola labelling him as the current best player in the league.

“What can I say? He’s the best player right now in the Premier League for the amount of things he does it’s unbelievable.” He said via NBC Sports.

The 23-year-old has already racked up an impressive 18 goals and 10 assists this campaign as he continues to establish himself as an irreplaceable asset in Guardiola’s starting eleven.