‘He’s done it before’ – Roy Keane hails Marcus Rashford after stunning goal

Roy Keane was full of praise for the English forward during the half-time interval after his stunning strike on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester City once again were triumphant in the derby against their bitter rivals as they walked away 3-1 winners.

Although the scoreline would suggest otherwise, it wasn’t as comfortable as they would have liked, at least in the first half.

Marcus Rashford stunned the Etihad Stadium after only eight minutes when he struck Bruno Fernandes’ lay-off first time to send the ball flying and in off Ederson’s crossbar.

The English winger has been under the microscope over the past few weeks after he was dropped from the line-up for skipping training, with his body language during games being called into question.

Speaking in the Sky Sports studio, Keane hailed the stunning strike and noted the change in Rashford’s body language.

“It was a brilliant goal, it’s been a brilliant first-half,” he said via the Mirror.

“Marcus, he’s done it before, world-class finish – there is nothing wrong with his body language today.”

United now find themselves drifting further and further away from the Champions League qualification spots with Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur now the two most likely contenders.

City on the other hand keep themselves within touching distance of the league leaders Liverpool, with just one point separating the two at the summit of the Premier League table.