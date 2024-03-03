Video: Bruno Guimaraes pulls off incredible no look pass

The Brazilian midfielder pulled off one of the passes of the season during his side’s statement win on Saturday afternoon.

After a devastating 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Arsenal last weekend, Newcastle have bounced back in the best possible way with a dominant display against Wolves in front of their own home fans.

Running away 3-0 winners, the standout moment of the game was not Tino Livramento’s thrilling solo goal but a magnificent pass from Guimaraes in the second half.

After spinning away from danger at the edge of the Wolves box, the midfielder played a ‘no look’ pass over the defence to the feet of Miguel Almiron who had his shot blocked by the outrushing Jose Sa.