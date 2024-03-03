Video: Bruno Guimaraes pulls off incredible no look pass

Newcastle United FC
The Brazilian midfielder pulled off one of the passes of the season during his side’s statement win on Saturday afternoon.

After a devastating 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Arsenal last weekend, Newcastle have bounced back in the best possible way with a dominant display against Wolves in front of their own home fans.

Running away 3-0 winners, the standout moment of the game was not Tino Livramento’s thrilling solo goal but a magnificent pass from Guimaraes in the second half.

After spinning away from danger at the edge of the Wolves box, the midfielder played a ‘no look’ pass over the defence to the feet of Miguel Almiron who had his shot blocked by the outrushing Jose Sa.

