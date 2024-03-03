Video: Erling Haaland has just produced the miss of the season against Manchester United

Erling Haaland has just shocked everyone with what could be deemed the miss of the season

Marcus Rashford gave Manchester United the lead with a wonder goal from outside the box in the 8th minute.

But it has been a one way traffic most of the game with the home side relentlessly attacking trying to find the back of the net.

Andre Onana has been forced to make quite a few saves while the United defence has been outstanding, putting in some incredible blocks and tackles.

But the best chance to score came in the 45th minute for Erling Haaland but somehow, he missed from point-blank range.

We are still not sure how he missed that. Watch below:

HOW has Haaland missed that? ? pic.twitter.com/W4bvNsfwto — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 3, 2024