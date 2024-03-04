25-year-old Arsenal star makes Tottenham claim as Gunners gear up for title push

Tottenham Hotspur are currently fifth in the league table and they are pushing for Champions League qualification this season.

The north London outfit are five points adrift of Aston Villa who are in fourth place. However, the West Midlands club have played one match more than Spurs and they will look to close the gap in the coming weeks.

After a disappointing season under Antonio Conte last year, Tottenham have bounced back strongly under manager Ange Postecoglou. Not only have the results improved, but Tottenham have impressed everyone with their free-flowing attacking approach.

Arsenal star Declan Rice has now heaped praise on Tottenham. The 25-year-old believes that their bitter rivals have been unreal under the management of Postecoglou and the league has been very strong this year.

“I hate watching it now [the games],” Rice said (h/t TeamTalk). “We can’t control what others are doing. I see the results, but I just try to focus on what we’re doing. “The league is so strong: City are unbelievable, Liverpool are unbelievable, Spurs have been unreal under Ange, Villa under Emery have been so good as well. Every game is tough.”

Can Arsenal go all the way in the title race?

Arsenal are currently third in the league table with Manchester City and Liverpool ahead of them. It will be interesting to see if they can overtake their rivals and win the league title this season. They finished second in the standings last year and they will not want to miss out on the trophy this time around.

Arsenal take on Sheffield United in the Premier League later tonight and they will be desperate to grind out all three points. The Gunners are in impressive form right now and they will certainly fancy a comprehensive victory at home. Meanwhile, Tottenham picked up a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace at the weekend and they will look to build on the performance and put together a winning run now.