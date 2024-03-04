Liverpool’s new transfer team could launch bid for club’s world class vice-captain

Liverpool are reportedly one of the clubs ready to make a big move for the potential transfer of Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella this summer.

The 27-year-old is a hugely important part of this Inter side, serving as their vice-captain, and it would be some statement by whoever ends up forming the Reds’ new recruitment team if they manage to lure this big name to Anfield.

According to Il Secolo XIX, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, it seems both Liverpool and Manchester City seem ready to launch proposals for Barella this summer, so this seems like a saga to keep a close eye on in the weeks and months ahead.

Liverpool majorly strengthened their midfield last summer in an overhaul that saw five senior players leave and four new signings come in, so it remains to be seen if there’s still a need for further signings in that department.

Barella transfer would be a major statement for Liverpool – can their new sporting director pull it off?

A key detail in all this is that LFC still haven’t appointed a new sporting director for next season, and one imagines it’ll be clearer once that happens who their priorities are.

Fabrizio Romano has linked them with a move to bring Michael Edwards back to the club, as per his post on X below…

? EXCL: Liverpool owners want to give one last try to bring Michael Edwards back to the club. FSG want Edwards to take over football and put new structure in place, including new sporting director. Edwards has currently shown NO sign of saying yes — but #LFC will try again. pic.twitter.com/vKb2apv2DG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 28, 2024

Edwards pulled off some smart signings during his previous spell at Liverpool, but it’s not yet clear if he’s likely to accept a return.

Barella would be an exciting addition, however, so it’s easy to imagine Edwards or other candidates would want to show what they can do in the market by luring such an important player to the club to link up with whoever ends up replacing Jurgen Klopp as manager.

Someone like Man City might also benefit from bringing in Barella, and he’d no doubt find it hard to say no to working under Pep Guardiola.