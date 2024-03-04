Dan Ashworth already planning two signings at Man United wanted at Newcastle

Incoming sporting director at Man United Dan Ashworth appears to be leading the Manchester club’s interest in Serie A duo Gleison Bremer and Nico Barella as both were targets for Newcastle United.

The former Newcastle and Brighton man is set to take up the sporting director role at Old Trafford once his gardening leave is up and United still have to agree a fee with the Magpies to bring the Englishman to their club.

There is a lot of work to do at Man United and their playing squad will need strengthening over the summer.

Erik ten Hag needs a centre-back and midfielder ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and according to Inter Live, Ashworth wants to complete a €140m operation to bring Juventus defender Gleison Bremer and Inter Milan’s Nico Barella to England.

Both were wanted at Newcastle and given their importance to their current teams, it may be a hard operation to get over the line.

It would be an incredible start to life at the Manchester club for Ashworth if he can get it done and it will excite fans of United for what is to come.