Exclusive: Liverpool likely to target these signings instead of big-name midfield duo, says expert

Liverpool are likely to switch their focus away from midfield signings this summer after so much investment in that area of the pitch last year, according to journalist Neil Jones.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column for the Daily Briefing, Jones played down the links to big names like Joshua Kimmich and Nicolo Barella as transfer targets for Liverpool, saying these stories just don’t add up.

While there’s no doubt Kimmich and Barella are quality players, they are older than most of the club’s current options in that department, and after so many changes in that position last summer, Liverpool are now likely to switch their focus to strengthening central defence, full-back, and attack for this year’s transfer window.

Kimmich seems a particularly interesting case due to the fact that his contract with Bayern Munich is coming to an end in 2025, but it still seems Jones is not at all convinced by any LFC links we’re seeing.

Liverpool transfer plans discussed as midfielder links dismissed

“I would be very sceptical about links between Liverpool and players such as Joshua

Kimmich and Nicolo Barella. Good players, no question. Great players actually. But Liverpool are not short on midfielders, and with the exception of Endo and Thiago Alcantara, who is almost certainly leaving in the summer, they are all younger than those two,” Jones said.

“The potential of Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Harvey Elliott and Ryan Gravenberch is obvious, and with the likes of Stefan Bajcetic and Bobby Clark also emerging, it is hard to see the need for a 29- year-old Kimmich or a 27-year-old Barella.

“I personally feel Liverpool’s squad planning this summer will be about fine tuning, rather than overhauling. They were happy with the midfield business they did last summer, so expect attention to switch to other areas – central defence, full-back and the forward line – now.”