Chelsea get boost in their chase of 24-year-old attacker with €175 million release clause

Chelsea’s pursuit of Rafael Leao has gained momentum as it has been claimed that AC Milan are open to considering bids for the Portuguese attacking player.

Some of those suitors will surely gain from the decision, particularly Chelsea, who will view it as motivation to pursue the 24-year-old Serie A attacker.

Rafael Leao has long been considered one of Chelsea’s top transfer targets, despite several obstacles in the Portuguese star’s path to come to Stamford Bridge. His recent decision to sign a new deal with AC Milan has diminished the likelihood that other teams would pursue the 24-year-old Serie A attacker.

The attacker’s new contract has a €175 million release clause, so any team interested in signing him would have to pay a premium. According to the source, Milan anticipate receiving a significant offer for the attacker and are prepared to consider any.

If the reports are true, Chelsea’s chances of signing the attacker will increase. The Portuguese star is a player who the Blues have already conducted conversations with; should all the right circumstances arise, they may make a hefty bid in the summer.

Man City are also interested in the Portuguese attacker and they are willing to pay a big fee for the AC Milan player. The fact that two of the biggest Premier League clubs are interested in him is good news for the Italian club.

Chelsea’s prospects may have increased even further as PSG reportedly withdrew from the competition for Leao, according to another report on Saturday. As they looked to replace the outgoing Kylian Mbappe, the Parisians had expressed interest in Serie A forward.

But now that PSG are no longer after Leao, they may cause Chelsea some trouble in their pursuit of Victor Osimhen, another priority target.