Arsenal make £55m Barcelona star top target for the summer window

Mikel Arteta will look to bring a winger to Arsenal this summer and the Spanish coach is monitoring one of his long-term targets in Raphinha.

Back in the summer of 2022, the Gunners attempted to sign Raphinha from Leeds but their bid was rejected by the Yorkshire club, as per Sky Sports.

The North London club were one of several teams interested in the Brazilian star but the winger chose to move to Barcelona as part of a £55m deal.

Things have not gone perfectly for Raphinha in Spain and this season the 27-year-old is not a key player for Xavi as the Barca boss has preferred Lamine Yamal on the right of his front three.

With the Catalan club suffering from financial issues, they may sell Raphinha this summer to fund their transfer window and Arsenal are still interested in bringing the player to North London.

Arsenal make Raphinha a top summer target

According to Todofichajes, Arsenal want Raphinha ahead of the summer transfer window and have made the winger a top target.

No talks or negotiations have begun over a deal but the report says that they will take place in the coming weeks. Barcelona are open to selling the Brazilian for a reasonable fee and that will likely be less than the £55m they paid for the former Leeds star back in 2022.

Raphinha would add strength in depth to Arteta’s squad but the winger will not start over Bukayo Saka. It is uncertain if this appeals to the Barcelona star as this is the same situation he finds himself in at the moment.

Many things can change between now and the opening of the transfer window so this is a deal to keep an eye on as the player is somebody the Gunners have wanted for a long time.