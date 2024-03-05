Liverpool target will leave current club at the end of the season after eight years

Liverpool are searching for a new sporting director and it has been confirmed that one of their targets will leave his current club at the end of the season.

The Reds have not had a stable sporting director since Michael Edwards left the Merseyside club back in 2022, with Jörg Schmadtke occupying the role for the last two transfer windows.

Liverpool want to appoint a sporting director before deciding on their next manager once Jurgen Klopp leaves so it is vital that they fill the role as soon as possible.

According to Liverpool journalist David Lynch, Bournemouth’s Richard Hughes is a candidate for the role and the Cherries have confirmed that he will leave his position as first-team technical director at the end of the 2023/24 season following an incredibly successful association with the Premier League club.

The club can confirm that first-team technical director Richard Hughes will leave his position at the end of the season. — AFC Bournemouth ? (@afcbournemouth) March 5, 2024

Liverpool are interested in Bournemouth’s Richard Hughes

Hughes joined Bournemouth’s recruitment setup following his retirement from football in the summer of 2014, before becoming first-team technical director at the Cherries in 2016.

Over the eight years he held the role at the Premier League club, the 44-year-old will have gained a huge amount of experience and learned a lot about the English game from top to bottom.

There will be many others being lined up by Liverpool to become their next sporting director but should they go with Hughes, the Bournemouth man could be an excellent choice.