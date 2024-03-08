Reliable journalist confirms Chelsea could look to appoint 46-year-old English manager

Chelsea’s board are reportedly running out of patience with Mauricio Pochettino, and he is trying to save his job before the upcoming season.

Even though Pochettino has not even finished his entire season as Chelsea’s head coach, he is already facing intense criticism.

Chelsea, who finished in 12th place the previous season and are presently 19 points off of the Champions League spots, have not progressed much under the former Tottenham head coach.

Following his team’s 1-0 loss to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, Pochettino is under more pressure than ever and is one of the favorites to be fired as the next Premier League manager.

Journalist Ben Jacobs claims that although Roberto De Zerbi of Brighton and Ruben Amorim of Sporting Lisbon have been linked to Chelsea recently, they may look at Eddie Howe.

The Englishman has been linked to Newcastle’s dismissal on several occasions this season, and according to Jacobs, Chelsea would think about hiring him if he and Pochettino are fired before the 2024–2025 season.

Jacobs explains on GiveMeSport: ‘Hansi Flick and Julen Lopetegui could be looked at, and even 46-year-old Eddie Howe should he leave Newcastle.

‘A Thomas Tuchel return is unlikely, even though the current Bayern boss is a free agent this summer. Tuchel’s return would prove very popular amongst the fanbase, but his exit in September 2022 was down to not being deemed a strategic or personality fit rather than based on football reasons alone.

‘Behdad Eghbali, in particular, would need to change his mind on Tuchel and tweak the highly collaborative model to suit Tuchel’s needs and style. It’s not thought this will happen.

‘There is some talk of a Jose Mourinho return as well, which would be another PR win, but several of Chelsea’s hierarchy feel the move could back-fire in the long term.’

Chelsea are reportedly “running out of patience,” and Pochettino “will only avoid the sack in the next weeks on two conditions,” according to a Football Insider report.

As per the report, that the 52-year-old’s future will be determined by his ability to manage a successful season finale and by the visible progress of his lavishly built squad.

Chelsea are presently mired in the middle of the league table, don’t look likely to make it to Europe the next season, and lost the League Cup last month despite playing a Liverpool team beset by injuries.

It’s a mountain to climb for Pochettino from here and his future at Stamford Bridge is looking dark as things stand.