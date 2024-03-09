Jose Mourinho is eager to return to football management and has recently disclosed his primary focus in his search for a new job.

The Portuguese strategist was dismissed by Roma in January during his third season at the club, with the team occupying ninth place in Serie A. His potential opportunities encompass a lucrative stint in Saudi Arabia, a comeback to the Premier League, a venture into international management, or even a journey to the United States.

Mourinho unveiled his primary consideration from the F1 track in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

“I have to wait for the right opportunity. I want to work tomorrow if possible, but I don’t want to make the wrong decision,” Mourinho stated, via Sky Sports F1.

Jose Mourinho to manage in Saudi Arabia?

The 61-year-old indulged in a lively weekend, enjoying Anthony Joshua’s victory over Francis Ngannou alongside Tyson Fury in Riyadh, and experiencing Formula One up close and personal.

It does seem interesting that Mourinho has spent the week in Saudi Arabia amid previous rumours of him joining a club in the Saudi Pro League. Could it be possible that the Saudi’s are actively negotiating with the Portuguese man?

During his tenure at Roma, he achieved a resurgence of his reputation by winning the Europa Conference League and guiding the team to the Europa League final. However, this season spiraled into the familiar pattern of toxicity and chaos that often accompanies his third campaign at a club.