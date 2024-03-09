Man United face serious EPL competition for brilliant 20-year-old

It’s clear that a first-team rebuild is required at Man United, however, one of their targets is also being scouted by Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United, so the Red Devils will need to move quick if they want to land him.

Borussia Monchengladbach’s Luca Netz has been winning rave reviews for his performances in the Bundesliga, and HITC suggest that the four Premier League giants will likely go head-to-head for the 20-year-old’s services.

Man United and three others chasing Luca Netz

For any young player, to have the choice of so many clubs is a testament to how well they’re playing, but it also gives them something of a conundrum.

With respect, of the teams interested Man United have the biggest name, but they’re a shambolic organisation at present.

To that end, Netz will need to ask himself whether he’s willing to join a project that just isn’t working at the moment but may emerge back at the top table in the longer-term.

Chelsea’s current haphazard way of doing things is similarly unappealing, whilst Newcastle would, theoretically, be able to offer a good all round package and the scenario where something special is building.

Arsenal potentially are the most attractive at this point given how far down the road they are in terms of getting right behind Mikel Arteta.

A Premier League title would cement the Gunners as the place to be, but the North Londoners aren’t quite there yet.