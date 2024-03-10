Furious Jurgen Klopp calls out referee after penalty decision

Jurgen Klopp was not happy with referee Michael Oliver after his side were not awarded a late penalty against Manchester City.

After a thrilling contest at Anfield on Sunday afternoon, the game ended 1-1 which blows the race for the Premier League title wide open.

John Stones broke the deadlock after 23 minutes when he slotted home a smart Kevin de Bruyne corner before Alexis Mac Allister equalised from the spot just after the break.

But there was some controversy in the final minute of injury time when the Argentine midfielder went down in the area after Jeremy Doku connected with a high foot.

After a lengthy and nail-biting VAR check, the referee signalled to continue, blowing the final whistle seconds after the restart.

Speaking after the game, Klopp was not happy as he called out the decision not to award a penalty.

“Isn’t [VAR] there for just making the right decision and not thinking about how high the bar is to overturn it to find the right decision?” He told Sky Sports via the Standard.

“This situation, in all positions across the pitch, is 100 per cent a foul and a yellow card.”

The result means that Arsenal remain at the summit of the Premier League due to their superior goal difference over Liverpool.

