Jorginho shared a message with Arsenal fans immediately after the final whistle of Sundays blockbuster match, coinciding with Liverpool and Manchester City dropping points in their draw.

The outcome at Anfield ensures that Arsenal, who secured a 2-1 victory against Brentford on Saturday to claim the top spot, maintain their position at the summit, with all three teams having played an equal number of matches.

Undoubtedly, Jorginho and his Arsenal teammates would have observed with delight as their rivals each dropped two points. With only 10 games left in the Premier League season, every point holds significant value.

The draw was the perfect outcome for the Gunners, putting the title firmly within their grasp. If Arsenal manage to win their remaining 10 games, it’s highly probable they will clinch the league. However, achieving this feat is no easy task, and both City and Liverpool will be poised to capitalise on any slip-ups by Arsenal.

Will Arsenal stay the course this season?

Last season, Arsenal squandered a comfortable lead at the top of the Premier League, making them eager to prove their resilience this time and secure their first title in two decades.

It’s shaping up to be one of the best Premier League title races in a long time as three powerhouse teams are neck and neck heading down the main straight. Many believe Manchester City would walk the league this season but they couldn’t have been more wrong, and now it’s Arsenal’s to lose.

Meanwhile, the Gunners face a challenging task on Tuesday as they seek to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Porto in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16.