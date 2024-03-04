Exclusive: Arsenal schedule talks with star’s agent “in the next weeks”, says transfer expert

Arsenal will discuss Jorginho’s future with his agent in the coming weeks, with a new contract possible for the veteran Gunners midfielder.

That’s according to transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano, who has noted that Jorginho’s agent has already spoken publicly about staying at the Emirates Stadium being a priority for his client.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column for the Daily Briefing, Romano explained that talks should take place soon for Jorginho to sign a new contract at Arsenal, but of course it remains to be seen how those conversations will go.

Jorginho has been a key player for Arsenal since joining from rivals Chelsea just over a year ago, so fans will surely be hoping he commits to staying at the club for a bit longer.

Jorginho contract situation discussed by Romano

Discussing the latest on Jorginho’s future and a possible new Arsenal contract, Romano said: “Arsenal will speak to Jorginho’s agent in the next weeks, there will be conversations about his contract. Jorginho’s agent confirms that Arsenal will have their priority, he’d be happy to stay at the club but of course we have to see how these conversations will go.”

We should see developments on this soon, and it would surely be a big positive for the club to keep hold of the experienced Italy international.

Although AFC probably initially signed Jorginho as something of a Plan B, and wouldn’t necessarily have expected him to start a lot of games, he’s really shown his worth to the club and it now seems like it would be wise to prevent him leaving when he still has so much to offer.

What has Jorginho’s agent said about his future?

“Contract expiring in June? Arsenal have our priority. Jorginho is very happy with his teammates, with Arteta and with Edu Gaspar,” Joao Santos told TVPlay recently.

“We will consider the proposals and decide what’s the best option for his future.”