Arsenal given “priority” as former Chelsea star considers signing contract

Jorginho’s contract at Arsenal expires at the end of the season and the player’s agent has hinted that the midfielder is open to renewing his deal.

The Italian’s agent, Joao Santos, has said that the player is very happy at the Emirates Stadium and when it comes to his future, the midfielder has given Arsenal priority.

“Contract expiring in June? Arsenal have our priority. Jorginho is very happy with his teammates, with Arteta and with Edu Gaspar,” Santos told TVPlay via Fabrizio Romano.

“We will consider the proposals and decide what’s the best option for his future.”

Jorginho is having a good season at Arsenal and the Gunners’ best performances of the season have come with the 32-year-old in the team, such as the 3-1 win over Liverpool in the Premier League and the recent victory against Newcastle.

However, there is still a lot ot sort out before a new contract can be signed.

Arsenal need to keep Jorginho for next season

Jorginho joined Arsenal during the January transfer window last year moving to North London from Chelsea.

The Italy international had a very successful time at Stamford Bridge, winning the Champions League and Europa League during his four and a half years in West London.

The Premier League experience he picked up at the Blues would have played a role in Arsenal signing the 32-year-old and it has paid off at times this season.

With Mikel Arteta’s team continuing to develop as a big player in England and Europe it will be key to have players such as Jorginho around to help guide the Gunners’ young squad. If the Italian star is willing to sign a new deal, that is an option Arsenal should take up as it is hard to find quality experience that can still perform at the highest level.