Barcelona looking to take advantage of 32-year-old Arsenal ace’s contract issues

There was a time in the not too distant past when Barcelona, one of the giants of European football, could attract players from clubs across the globe.

Ever since COVID-19 and the alleged mismanagement of former president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, the club have struggled to get back on their feet, seemingly mired in crippling debt.

Against that backdrop they are still somehow managing to build the new Camp Nou and have been able to make some signings in recent transfer windows.

Barcelona tempted by Jorginho switch

With respect, the standard of player that the club are able to purchase at present isn’t quite at the level as previously.

For example, Sport (h/t Fichajes) have placed Jorginho in the Catalan’s orbit.

At 32 years of age, the midfielder can still do a job and his agent has been noted as saying he’d love to move to Spain and to Barcelona in particular.

However, it can hardly be said that he’s a player for the future.

In some respects, Barcelona would be better in brining through one of their academy graduates from La Masia.

After all, the likes of Pau Cubarsi, Fermin Lopez and Lamine Yamal have all come into the first team picture of late and certainly haven’t disgraced themselves.

What youngsters coming through lack in experience, they can make up with the knowledge of how to slot straight in at senior level.

An evident cost saving for the club too has to be viewed as a positive.

Whilst Jorginho is unlikely to break the bank in terms of salary, and his experience will clearly be of benefit, a short term plugging of holes does Barcelona no favours whatsoever.

If they genuinely want to move forward the Spanish giants need to accept they’ll still have a bumpy road ahead, but at least they can remain true to their ideals and values.