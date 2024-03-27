“Why not?” – Arsenal star’s agent drops potential transfer hint ahead of key talks

The agent of Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has dropped a hint at being open to returning to Serie A at some point ahead of contract talks with the Gunners later this season.

The experienced Italy international has shone since his somewhat surprise move across London from Chelsea to Arsenal midway through last season, and one imagines most fans would love to see him stay at the Emirates Stadium for a bit longer.

Jorginho didn’t initially look like being an automatic starter for Mikel Arteta’s side, but he’s shown his worth and has played a lot more this season, partly due to Thomas Partey spending so much time out of the team due to injury.

It remains to be seen what the final decision on Jorginho’s future will be, but Fabrizio Romano has posted on X to quote his agent as suggesting they could be open to the possibility of a move back to Serie A at some point…

Jorginho transfer: Arsenal deal will be midfielder’s priority

???? Jorginho’s agent Santos: “We will discuss with Arsenal about his contract being due to expire in June, it’s our priority”. “Arsenal have fantastic group and we will see if they need him for next season”. “Returning to Italy? Why not? One day maybe”, told Radio Sportiva. pic.twitter.com/NHotZurQ0X — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 27, 2024

While Jorginho could return to Italy at some point, his agent has made it clear for now that Arsenal talks will be a priority, with discussions over his situation set to take place later on.

AFC would do well to keep Jorginho for at least another season, but it may also be that they’ll decide to make a fresh start and bring in some younger players in midfield instead.

If the former Chelsea and Napoli ace does end up leaving, he’ll surely have plenty of suitors back in the Italian league, though it’s not yet clear if any specific club is monitoring his situation.

Charles Watts recently provided us with exclusive insight into Arsenal’s plans in midfield, stating that Arteta loves Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi, who looks stylistically like a perfect long-term replacement for Jorginho.