Erik ten Hag offered way out of Man United by European giants

Four-time European Cup champions and Dutch giants Ajax are reportedly keen to re-sign Erik ten Hag.

Ajax are interested in appointing ten Hag, according to Daily Mirror.

Prior to the 2024–2025 season, the 54-year-old is being eyed by his former club. The four-time European Cup champions are also interested in Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders.

The most likely option is said to be Lijnders, who intends to leave Liverpool when Jurgen Klopp stands down at the end of the season.

But according to Ajax sources, Kroes hasn’t ruled out providing Ten Hag with another means of leaving Old Trafford, as the Mirror notes.

Ajax, who now sit fifth in the Eredivisie, are not prepared to pay compensation for their new manager.

Before the 2022–2023 season, Erik ten Hag left Ajax to join Manchester United, and the journey has been everything but smooth.

When they appointed the Dutchman to the position over eighteen months ago, the Red Devils were anxious to turn things around and make a run at the top of English football. And in his first season, his club made progress.

However, Manchester United and ten Hag have had a terrible season in 2023–2024 due to ten Hag’s questionable methods.

There is increasing pressure on ten Hag to turn things around since the Red Devils have lost almost as many games as they have won.

With the advent of new minority owners, the club is entering a new era, thus there might be significant changes occurring behind the scenes.

Ten Hag guided Ajax to three Dutch championships in a row and almost got them to the Champions League final in 2019.

Given the threat to his employment at Man United, it might be best for him to return to his former club.