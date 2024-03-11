Retired USA international Janusz Michallik has slammed Unai Emery following Aston Villa’s heavy 4-0 defeat against Spurs last weekend.

The Lilywhites came to Villa Park in what was a huge tie in the race for Champions League qualification.

And although the game was expected to be an evenly contested matchup, Spurs ran away with it and were superior from first to last whistle.

Pundit slams Unai Emery following Spurs defeat

Consequently, sparking strong criticism from Michallik, Emery has come under fire for what the retired defender perceived to be a ‘questionable approach’ to last weekend’s important game.

“Before we even go into it, it’s a question of approach, a question of philosophy because this was totally on Unai Emery. He played this game not to lose. He was at home with a chance to put Spurs away in that race for the Champions League. With a win, eight points, I would’ve said with a draw as well,” he said.

“I think that Unai Emery is a very good manager, but he’s nowhere near the top, top manager as some would make him out to be. So I don’t want this to sound harsh, but his name has popped again amongst the biggest clubs. He’s been at some big clubs. And up until now, he’s proven at the highest level, he’s lacking.

“To me, it is absolutely incredible to come out in a game like this, with implications as I’ve mentioned, five points before the game, to attack at home, to concede possession totally, and even though Spurs didn’t create any chances in the first half, I always felt they were the more balanced team, the better team, the team that’s finally getting back the players that they were missing for such a long time.”

Since replacing Steven Gerrard in the Villians’ hot seat at the end of 2022, Emery, who has lifted the Europa League on four different occasions, has averaged 1.88 points per game, so do you agree with Michallik that the 52-year-old is not as good as some fans make him out to be?