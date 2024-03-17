Jurgen Klopp shows appreciation for excellent Manchester United player in Liverpool’s FA Cup defeat

Manchester United and Liverpool’s rivalry added another chapter on Sunday afternoon as a dramatic FA Cup quarter-final entailed at Old Trafford.

It was an excellent game to watch for the neutrals, but one I’m sure both sets of supporters were dreading during the heat of the battle as so many twists and turns transpired.

Scott McTominay gave Manchester United the lead in the 10th minute but two quick-fire goals from Liverpool just before halftime gave Jurgen Klopp’s men the lead.

Despite the openness of the game, the second half was goalless until substitute Antony equalised for the Red Devils, taking the FA Cup tie to extra time.

Liverpool drew first blood in extra time but Erik ten Hag’s team rallied to equalise and then win the game in the dying moments through Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo. Diallo was substituted shown a second-yellow for his goal celebration.

Jurgen Klopp showed his appreciation for Manchester United midfielder

Despite the rivalry, Klopp took a moment to commend Kobbie Mainoo’s performance against his Liverpool team. Amidst the intensity of the match, the former Borussia Dortmund manager demonstrated his respectable ability to recognise the talent of a young prodigy, regardless of the team they represent.

Klopp was observed applauding Mainoo as he left the pitch in the 80th minute, making way for Christian Eriksen. One fan reacted to the incident on social media.

Klopp giving mainoo respect that’s how uno he is good — Frixz? ?? (@UTDFrixz) March 17, 2024

Mainoo has had an exceptional breakout season in what has been a mediocre campaign for Man United. Not only has he cemented his place in United’s first team, but many also argued that he deserved a call-up by Gareth Southgate for England’s upcoming friendly matches against Brazil and Belgium.