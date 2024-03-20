It is no secret — Arsenal will prioritise signing a new striker once the summer transfer window opens.

The Gunners, who are currently embroiled in a three-way title tussle with Manchester City and Liverpool, are looking to increase their chances of silverware again next season and view a new striker as key to those ambitions.

Consequently, Mikel Arteta is expected to settle on a list of top targets in the coming weeks with Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres among the Spaniard’s options.

While the future of the Sweden-born striker, who is also heavily linked with a high-profile transfer to Chelsea remains unknown, one thing is for sure — he will not come cheap.

Viktor Gyokeres set for release clause increase amid Arsenal transfer links

Although the prolific 25-year-old, who is enjoying a fine individual campaign having scored 36 goals in 39 games, in all competitions, is believed to have a release clause worth around £85 million (€100 million), according to a recent report from Portuguese outlet A Bola, Sporting Lisbon chiefs are hoping to increase their star man’s clause.

Hoping to convince the Stockholm-born forward to agree to new terms before the summer window opens, Sporting Lisbon are thought to be willing to offer the striker a pay rise which would see his reported £63,000-per week wages boosted.

Should Gyokeres, who Sporting Lisbon invested just £17 million (€20 million) in when they signed him from Coventry last summer, agree to increase his deal’s clause before transferring to a Premier League club, he could become England’s most expensive-ever striker, surpassing the now-modest-looking £75 million (€88 million) Manchester United paid Everton for Romelu Lukaku in 2017.