Tottenham favourites for England ace that Arsenal hoped to sign this summer

Tottenham Hotspur and their supporters would surely like nothing better than to be able to get one over on their local rivals, Arsenal.

The Gunners are going well in the title race at present, whilst Spurs have every chance of being able to finish in a Champions League spot if their current form continues.

It’s all the more remarkable for Ange Postecoglou when you consider that the Lilywhites are up there challenging without a recognised striker.

Though Son Heung-min has filled the void on occasions, Richarlison has barely been at the races in 2023/24, a purple patch not long ago notwithstanding.

Tottenham in pole position for Ivan Toney

An out and out front man is what Spurs require, and the football Gods could be about to smile upon them.

According to The Sun, Tottenham want to sign Brentford’s Ivan Toney, and they would appear to be ahead of other interested parties, Chelsea and West Ham.

The Blues need to sort out their Financial Fair Play issues, whilst the Hammers need to get their own house in order before they can consider bringing any new signings on board.

Arsenal were noted as long standing admirers of the player, however, they’ve never once come forward with a plan, and have now apparently cooled their interest in him.