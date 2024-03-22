Gareth Southgate has stated that he won’t entertain discussions with any clubs regarding his next job while he remains the manager of England.

Recently, Gareth Southgate, the Three Lions boss, has been associated with Manchester United. With his FA contract set to expire in December, his future remains uncertain as England target glory in the European Championships in Germany this summer.

If England were to reach the final of Euro 2024, potential suitors would likely have to wait until at least the middle of July before having the opportunity to speak to Southgate.

England boss Gareth Southgate refusing to talk about Manchester United job

When pressed about potentially replacing Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford this summer, Southgate, speaking to the media at Tottenham’s training ground on Friday night, responded by saying: “There are two things from my point of view. Firstly, I am the England manager and I have got one job, basically, to try and deliver a European Championship,” via Daily Mail.

“Clearly, before that, two important games this week. And the second thing is, Manchester United have a manager. I think it is always completely disrespectful when there is any speculation about a manager who is in place. I am president of the LMA, so I don’t have any time for that sort of thing.”

With Harry Kane, Jordan Henderson, and Cole Palmer already ruled out for Saturday’s friendly against Brazil at Wembley, coupled with Bukayo Saka’s departure from the camp, there’s speculation that Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon might be given the chance for a full debut.