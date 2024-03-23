Chelsea step up interest in 39-goal Victor Osimhen alternative

Chelsea have reportedly sent scouts to watch Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres as they search for their marquee striker.

It is no secret that the Blues are on the hunt for a new number nine after Nicolas Jackson has failed to live up to the lofty expectations that were placed on his shoulders prior to the season kicking off.

Along with the injuries to Christopher Nkunku, it has been quite obvious that Chelsea’s biggest issues this season have stemmed from their lacklustre forward line.

As we approach the summer transfer window, speculation about a new striker has amplified with Victor Osimhen the most frequent name mentioned.

However, according to a report from the Daily Mail, Mauricio Pochettino’s men could swoop in for an alternative striker.

The report claims that Chelsea sent scouts to watch Sporting Lisbon frontman Gyokeres during Sweden’s 5-2 loss against Portugal this week.

The 25-year-old scored his 39th goal of the season on the night as he continued his incredible goal-scoring run.

But with no Champions League football and potential FFP restrictions, a deal for Gyokeres may be harder to pull off than initially anticipated especially with the likes of Arsenal also interested.

According to the report, this is the third time that scouts have been sent by Chelsea to watch the Swedish striker, who will likely secure a massive summer move.